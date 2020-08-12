Iran’s Zarif: US has no right to invoke “Snapback” mechanism

SHAFAQNA-IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that the US proposed resolution for extension of arms embargo on Iran will not receive vote as the United States has no right to invoke “Snapback” mechanism.

Its three European allies have already declared explicitly that the US cannot invoke the “Snapback” mechanism, Zarif told reporters after the cabinet session in Tehran this morning.

“Snapback” is terminology in the context of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The UNSCR 2231 made the context of the JCPOA into law. The United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 violating the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the International Law.

“The US is no longer a member of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as it withdrew from the international agreement in May 2018, so it cannot use the snapback mechanism according to the acknowledgment of some American officials,” Zarif added.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that the US has failed to arrive at a global consensus against Iran.

Through its furtive efforts to change a five-paper resolution to just five lines, the US insults to the wisdom of members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the foreign minister said.

He went on to say that the US resolution is illegal; however, the American officials want to use the Security Council mechanism in order to annihilate the Council.

“We will easily not see a new resolution.”

The US officials are well aware that their resolution will not receive the favorable vote, Zarif noted underlining they have claimed that they will use the snapback mechanism if their resolution fails to be favored.

They thought in vain that they will be able to bring the Islamic Republic to its knees within a few months after the exit from the JCPOA and the imposition of maximum pressures, the top diplomat stressed.

Commenting on the US President Donald Trump’s claim that he will reach an agreement with Iran in four weeks, Zarif said Trump had over three years to do so, but could not.

It is clear that Trump is being advised incorrectly, the Iranian foreign minister stated.

Asked about the US presidential elections, Zarif said no [special] event will take place after the elections, because the important question is about the US policies [not presidents].

He further urged the US to return to its commitments, compensate for the losses imposed on the Iranian nation, and cease its sinister activities in the region.

“Iran accepts no plan that will lead to changes in the JCPOA.