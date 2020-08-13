Yemen : Saudi coalition killed, injured 12 civilians at Al Hudayda

Violating the Stockholm ceasefire, US-Saudi aggression bombed Yemeni people’s houses in Al Hudaydah province on Tuesday.

At least one Yemeni has lost his life and eleven others including children injured, Al-Masirah reported.

According to Al-Masirah the forces of aggression have targeted, with two artillery shells, Al-Jah Al-A’ala area in the Beit Al-Faqih district as well as shelling Al-Jabaliya area in At-Tuhayta district.

On a daily basis, Saudi-led aggression violates the UN-backed agreement, reached between the warring sides during a round of UN-sponsored peace negotiations in Sweden in December 2018.

The continuous violations by the forces of aggression in Al Hudaydah come in light of an international silence identifying the aggression and its crimes against the Yemeni people.