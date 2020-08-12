https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/3353975.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-12 21:27:572020-08-12 21:28:08Iraq arrests Daesh terrorist band in Nineveh
Iraq arrests Daesh terrorist band in Nineveh
SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: The Iraqi Intelligence Service has arrested a terrorist gang affiliated with the Daesh .
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Iraqi Intelligence Service announced that its forces has identified and dismantled a terrorist gang and arrested all its members in Nineveh province.
“In a unique operation based on accurate intelligence data, Nineveh intelligence forces, backed by army intelligence and reconnaissance forces, have managed to identify and dismantle a terrorist gang, consisted of eight members,” the statement read.
“The gang members were all wanted by Iraqi Judiciary,” it added.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!