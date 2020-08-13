UK: Muslims blamed for Covid-19 outbreak while Brits mob beaches

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Are British Muslims spreading the Coronavirus? This is one of several conspiracy theories which has spread online since the Covid-19 pandemic began, thus raising fears that Muslims are again being scapegoated. baseless rumors

Right-wing groups and known hate speakers are spreading inflammatory disinformation accusing Muslims of gathering in large numbers at homes or mosques, while also being unhygienic on purpose in order to spread the virus.

This Islamophobic blame game has been so successful, that fact-checker websites have been forced to debunk claims that Muslims are to blame for the recent local lockdown in the city of Leicester on July 04.

What’s more alarming is that MPs themselves appear to have been infected with the same Islamophobic bug.

One Conservative lawmaker, Craig Whittaker, has even accused his own Muslim constituents of not taking the outbreak seriously.

To combat this, activists have been speaking out whenever possible, to set the record straight.

While these conspiracies spread, the British heatwave has encouraged thousands of Brits to flock to beaches.

These scenes are also condemned but seemingly not as much as the fake stories on the so-called Muslim risk.