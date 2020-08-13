Parents happy with return of Quran classes in Brunei

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Parents sighed with relief and expressed gratitude when Al-Quran classes at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Brunei Darussalam that resumed last Friday.

The parents are happy that the children can fill up their non-school day with religious obligations.

Parents said they had no reservations about sending their children back to Quran class as the authorities has flattened the curve of COVID-19 infections and are confident with the health measures in place to curb the virus’ spread.

Imam Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abdullah noted that Quran classes resumed as normal and are conducted in accordance with health guidelines and advices by the Mosque Affairs Department and the Ministry of Health (MoH).

He assured that hygiene is of utmost importance during as well as outside of class.