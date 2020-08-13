Shia scholars’ view on how to hold Muharram mourning ceremonies in the UK amid pandemic

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A number of Shia scholars in Britain called for Muharram mourning ceremonies to be held online in the ‘Age of Coronavirus Pandemic.’

In a joint statement signed by Seyyed Mortaza Kashmiri, Seyyed Fadhil Milani, Ali Alami, Seyyed Mohammad Mousavi, Seyyed Ali Reza Razavi and Seyyed Hashem Mousavi, the scholars underlined the importance of keeping alive the mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

They stressed, however, that given conditions created by the outbreak of COVID-19 this year, it is also necessary to observe the health protocols and take preventive measures. The scholars noted that Shia sources of emulation have overwhelmingly stressed that failing to observe the health protocols and paving the way for the spread of the virus is forbidden. They urged that the programs for Muharram be held online, like those in the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Shia Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the Seyyed-ul-Shuhada (Master of martyrs), in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar. The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time-Yazid Bin Moawiya, in the Battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has infected over 20.5 million people around the world and killed over 746,000. The outbreak has had a major impact on global sporting, cultural, religious and political events, with a host of events canceled or postponed.