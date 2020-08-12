Arab League: We support any action by Iraqi government to stop Turkish aggression

SHAFQANA- An official in the Arab League has said that the union supports any action taken by the Iraqi government to stop the Turkish military aggression.

On the other hand, the same network announced that the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned the repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty by Turkey.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English