Belgium: Antwerp mosques file complaint against far-right party

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Two mosques in Antwerp, Belgium, are filing a complaint against the far-right Vlaams Belang political party and its chairman Tom Van Grieken for spreading images on social media which they feel incite hatred and discrimination.

The Al Aqsa Mosque and the adjacent Cultural Centre Mosque Omar in the northern district of Antwerp are filing a complaint, after Vlaams Belang and Van Grieken circulated images of Muslims on the day of Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice).

In his tweet, Van Grieken said that “this is the real reason why the entire Antwerp province is being punished” with stricter coronavirus measures, the Brussels Times reported.

Due to the tightening of coronavirus measures, the Feast on 31 July was forced to take place in people’s own social bubble, and most mosques in Belgium closed their doors.

Only a few decided, in accordance with the measures, to admit a limited number of believers for the sacrificial prayer, including the Al Aqsa Mosque in Antwerp North.