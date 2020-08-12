Date :Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 | Time : 20:51 |ID: 161266 | Print

Belgium: Antwerp mosques file complaint against far-right party

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Two mosques in Antwerp, Belgium, are filing a complaint against the far-right Vlaams Belang political party and its chairman Tom Van Grieken for spreading images on social media which they feel incite hatred and discrimination.

The Al Aqsa Mosque and the adjacent Cultural Centre Mosque Omar in the northern district of Antwerp are filing a complaint, after Vlaams Belang and Van Grieken circulated images of Muslims on the day of Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice).

In his tweet, Van Grieken said that “this is the real reason why the entire Antwerp province is being punished” with stricter coronavirus measures, the Brussels Times reported.

Due to the tightening of coronavirus measures, the Feast on 31 July was forced to take place in people’s own social bubble, and most mosques in Belgium closed their doors.

Only a few decided, in accordance with the measures, to admit a limited number of believers for the sacrificial prayer, including the Al Aqsa Mosque in Antwerp North.

You might also like
Belgium: King Leopold II statue removed after anti-racism protests
Stirring sectarian unrest - Belgium minister warns of Muslim takeover
Al-Aqsa Mosque reopens today + Video
Human Rights Watch Condemns Mistreatment of Muslims in Belgium
Sweden planned a workshop on ‘Mosques, Families and Islamic Law’
Saudi teenager Mosaad Al-Dossary crowned FIFA eWorld Cup champion
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *