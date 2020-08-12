Heiko Maas: Lebanon needs economic reforms to regain trust

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon needs far-reaching economic reforms to rebuild trust with its citizens, Germany’s foreign minister said.

“The country now needs a strong reboot and far-reaching economic reforms. It’s the only way Lebanon can create a good future for its youth. It’s the only way to build the needed trust,” Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

Germany stands ready to help Lebanon with reconstruction and further investment after last week’s massive explosion, but any support will be linked to economic reforms, Heiko Maas said after a tour of Beirut’s devastated port.

Heiko Maas said he traveled to the Lebanese capital to “find out about the situation and consequences of the explosion and express our condolences and support”, AP reported.