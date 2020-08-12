Iraqi Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee requests complaint against Turkey to Security Council

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee has condemned Turkey’s recent drone strike in the Kurdish region and called on the country to file a complaint to the UN Security Council.

The Foreign Relations Committee of the Iraqi House of Representatives in a statement issued this evening (Wednesday), condemned the bombardment of various parts of the country by Turkey in recent years, including yesterday’s attack on the “Sidakan” area in Erbil province, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, which killed a number of Iraqi Army border guards.

In its statement, the Commission commended the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for issuing their recent statement on the Turkish attacks, and stressed the need to take decisive measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks in order to protect the sovereignty and dignity of Iraq and at the helm, he emphasized Baghdad’s official complaint against Ankara to the UN Security Council.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English