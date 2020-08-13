Date :Thursday, August 13th, 2020 | Time : 07:19 |ID: 161314 | Print

At least 172 dead in Yemen flash floods

SHAFAQNA- Flash floods in Yemen have killed at least 172 people over the past month.

Torrential rain has also damaged homes and UNESCO-listed world heritage sites across the country.

In the mainly-government-held province of Maarib east of the capital Sanaa, 19 children were among 30 people killed by the floods, a government official said.

In the province’s displaced persons camps, 1,340 families saw their tents and belongings swept away, Al Jazeera reported.

