At least 172 dead in Yemen flash floods
SHAFAQNA- Flash floods in Yemen have killed at least 172 people over the past month.
Torrential rain has also damaged homes and UNESCO-listed world heritage sites across the country.
In the mainly-government-held province of Maarib east of the capital Sanaa, 19 children were among 30 people killed by the floods, a government official said.
In the province’s displaced persons camps, 1,340 families saw their tents and belongings swept away, Al Jazeera reported.
