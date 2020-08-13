https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/news.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-13 07:29:122020-08-13 07:29:12New Zealand reports 13 new Coronavirus cases
New Zealand reports 13 new Coronavirus cases
SHAFAQNA- New Zealand reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Addressing a news conference aired live from Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said all of the cases will be quarantined.
On Tuesday, New Zealand reported four local coronavirus cases — the first in 102 days – forcing Auckland into a lockdown, according to AA.
