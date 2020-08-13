Date :Thursday, August 13th, 2020 | Time : 07:29 |ID: 161318 | Print

New Zealand reports 13 new Coronavirus cases

SHAFAQNA- New Zealand reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Addressing a news conference aired live from Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said all of the cases will be quarantined.

On Tuesday, New Zealand reported four local coronavirus cases — the first in 102 days – forcing Auckland into a lockdown, according to AA.

