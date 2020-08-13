CENTCOM’s claim: Iranian forces seize a ship in international waters+Video

SHAFAQNA- The US’s military command in the Middle East has claimed that Iranian forces have taken control of a ship in international waters.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed this morning (Thursday) in a message on its Twitter account that in international waters, Iranian forces took control of a ship called the VILLA. Centcom, the Commander-in-Chief of US’s forces in the Middle East and Central Asia, also said in a statement that Iranian forces had used two ships and a Sikorsky helicopter to control the ship. It is also stated that the geographical location of the VILLA ship is unknown at the time, but it is believed to have been confiscated. The ship was originally owned by Greek companies but was sailing under the flag of Liberia.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English