Syria’s Assad: US needs terrorists in region

SHAFAQNA- Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad said that the US needs terrorists on the ground in the region and seeks to support terrorists by using Caesar Act. “The US needs terrorists in the region, on top [of them] Daesh,” he said in an address at the People’s Palace in the capital Damascus on Wednesday, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Assad said Washington lent force to “the Caesar Act, [because] it wanted to express its support to the terrorists,” referring to the most recent bout of the US sanctions on Syria. President Al-Assad added that Caesar Act is not a separate state of what had come of the blockade stages that have caused big damage to the Syrian people, Mehr News Agency told.

The much-condemned Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act came into effect on June 17, six months after it was signed into law by US President Donald Trump, targeting individuals and businesses anywhere in the world that operate either directly or indirectly within the sphere of Syria’s economy, according to Press TV.