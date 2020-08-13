https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/ahlul-bait2.gif 443 593 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-08-13 09:42:092020-08-13 09:42:09Did Ahlul Bait (AS) approve the conquests during the rule of the Caliphs?
Did Ahlul Bait (AS) approve the conquests during the rule of the Caliphs?
SHAFAQNA – Generally Ahlul Bait (AS) did not see beneficial to Islam and Muslims the conquests during the rule of the Caliphs. There are narrations which indicate that Imams (AS) not only discouraged their Shias from participating in these wars, rather they prohibited them from such acts, and even did not allow them to be border controllers, and did not accept their financial helps in these cases even though those people had made vows [1].
[1] Wasa’elul Shia, Vol. 11, page 22.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!