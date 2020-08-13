How did Imam Ali (AS) deal with those who were against him?

SHAFAQNA – After the Battle of Siffin, Ibn Rashid Naji with thirty of his allies came to Imam Ali (AS) and said: Swear to God, from now on I will not obey your commands and will not pray behind you and I will leave you. Then he left. The next day, Abdullah ibn Qayin Azdi told Imam Ali (AS): I went to Ibn Rashid’s house and saw him talking to others against you; do you not intend to deal with him? Imam Ali (AS) replied: Leave him, if he accepts the truth and return to me, I will accept from him. Abdullah said: O’ Amiral Momeneen, why do you not catch him and make a pact with him? Imam (AS) replied: If we deal with any accused one this way, jails will be filled up, and I do not want to attack people and put them in jail in order to force them to change their false beliefs and agree with me [1].

[1] Sharhe Nahjul Balaghah, Ibn Abil Hadeed, Vol. 3, Page 128.