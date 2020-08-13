Pentagon: We will reduce our forces in Iraq in the coming months

SHAFQANA- Washington is likely to reduce its forces in Iraq in the coming months, but has not yet received orders to begin withdrawing them, said Gen. McKenzie Jr., commander of US Central Command (Centcom).

While noting that US and other NATO forces are expected to maintain a long-term presence in the country to help Iraq in the fight against terrorism, McKenzie avoided disclosing the number of these forces.

He added: “I do not think we will stay in Syria forever. We want the number of our forces there to be minimized. I just do not know when this will happen, but as long as we are, we will work hard to destroy ISIS.”

Meanwhile, other US officials say consultations with Iraqi officials will be started this month and could lead to reduce the number of troops to about 3,500.

While Trump last fall called for the complete withdrawal of all US troops from Syria, but about 500 US troops are still in the country, most of them in the northeast, claiming to help Syrian Kurdish allies fight ISIS.

