Putin holds phone talk with Macron on Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on situation in Lebanon.

“Putin and Macron discussed in detail the situation in the Republic of Lebanon, focusing on the steps taken by Russia and France to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in Lebanon after the explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4” , the Kremlin said in a statement.

“During the exchange of views on internal political developments in Lebanon, the Russian side reaffirmed its position in support of the republic’s national unity and sovereignty,” said the statement.

The presidents also considered various aspects of the situation in Ukraine, xinhuanet reported.