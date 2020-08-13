Date :Thursday, August 13th, 2020 | Time : 15:14 |ID: 161404 | Print

UN warns of humanitarian crisis in NE Nigeria

SHAFAQNA- The UN  have warned of a humanitarian crisis  in parts of northeast Nigeria.

“The ongoing conflict in northeast Nigeria, now entering its eleventh year, and the upsurge in violent attacks over the past year in the crisis-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe have deepened humanitarian needs,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in a report.

It said the virus pandemic “is further exacerbating the situation and risks wreaking havoc on the most vulnerable population”, according to AA.

 

