Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader dies in Egyptian custody

SHAFAQNA-Essam Al-Aryan, a prominent figure in Muslim Brotherhood, died Thursday in an Egyptian prison.

Abdel-Mon’em Abdel-Maqsoud, a lawyer for Muslim Brotherhood leaders, told Anadolu Agency: “Security officials informed me of the death of Essam Al-Aryan without giving any reasons for his death”, AA reported.

“I don’t know whether he died in prison or in hospital… I informed his family of his death and started procedures after his death,” Abdel-Maqsoud added.