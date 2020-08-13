https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/gaza-3.jpg 470 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-13 16:09:352020-08-13 16:09:35Israel halts fuel shipments to Gaza
Israel halts fuel shipments to Gaza
SHAFAQNA-Israel announced Thursday that it was halting the “import of fuel into the Gaza Strip.”
Gaza media also said Israel banned fuel from entering the Kerem Shalom crossing between the southern Gaza Strip and the occupied territories until further notice.
On Monday, Israel closed Kerem Shalom to commercial traffic with exceptions for fuel, food and humanitarian goods, Press TV reported.
