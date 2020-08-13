Date :Thursday, August 13th, 2020 | Time : 16:35 |ID: 161427 | Print

Trump announces normalization of relations between Israel and UAE

SHAFAQNA- Israel and the United Arab Emirates will establish full normalization of relations, Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the White House, Mr. Trump said that Israel and the U.A.E. will sign a string of bilateral agreements on investment, tourism, security, technology, energy and other areas while moving to allow direct flights between their countries and set up reciprocal embassies in each other’s nation.

“As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world,” according to a statement released by the White House and described as a joint declaration of Israel, the U.A.E. and the United States, New York Times reported.

 

