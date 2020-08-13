Date :Thursday, August 13th, 2020 | Time : 21:07 |ID: 161445 | Print

Video: Beautiful TarteeL recitation of Quran by African boy

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:A video has been released in social media showing an African boy reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

The Tarteel recitation by the unnamed boy has been received well by Youtube users.

He recites verses 21 to 23 of Surah al-Hashr (59) of the Holy Quran.

Tarteel is the Arabic word for hymnody. The term is commonly translated in reference to the recitation of the Quran “in proper order” and “with no haste”.

