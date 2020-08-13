Date :Thursday, August 13th, 2020 | Time : 20:56 |ID: 161452 | Print

Youngest memorizer of Quran in Tunisia

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Maryam Uthmani is the youngest Quran memorizer  in Tunisia.

The ten-year-old girl is an elementary school student from the country’s Tozeur governorate, according to mosaiquefm.net website.

She studies in the fourth grade and says memorization of the Quran has helped her in her school studies.

Maryam started learning the Quran by heart at the age of five and it took her five years to memorize the entire Holy Book.

During the coronavirus pandemic when she has had to stay at home, Maryam used it as an opportunity to enhance her memorization skills.

The Holy Quran is the only religious Scripture that is memorized by its followers.

Innumerable persons in every Muslim community have memorized the Quran since the first day it was revealed.

The Quran has 30 Juzes (parts), 114 Surahs (chapters) and 6,236 verses.

 

