Date :Sunday, August 16th, 2020 | Time : 10:23 |ID: 161460 | Print

August 17th: Online Discussion on “Stigma Against Mental Health”

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Shia youth of Ahlul-Bayt (AS) is organizing an online discussion on “Stigma Against Mental Health”.

A live discussion with the psychotherapist -Berak Hussain, discussing “Stigma Against Mental Health”, will be held on August 17th, 2020 at 6 pm EST/ 11pm BST/ 3 pm PST.

You can join to this live discussion that followed by a Q&A via Instagram, Facebook and you tub.

You might also like
Video: Special program of ICEL on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (A.S)
Video: ICEL programs on day 9 of Ramadan 2020
Video: ICEL programs on day 11 of Ramadan 2020
July 4th: Virtual conference on "Living and shaping the new norm: From social distance to social justice"
August 14th & 15th: Live Programs on Beirut Emergency Appeal
En.shafaqna- IZHamburg Video: IZH programs on day 16 of Ramadan 2020
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *