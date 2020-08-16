August 17th: Online Discussion on “Stigma Against Mental Health”

SHAFAQNA- The Shia youth of Ahlul-Bayt (AS) is organizing an online discussion on “Stigma Against Mental Health”.

A live discussion with the psychotherapist -Berak Hussain, discussing “Stigma Against Mental Health”, will be held on August 17th, 2020 at 6 pm EST/ 11pm BST/ 3 pm PST.

You can join to this live discussion that followed by a Q&A via Instagram, Facebook and you tub.