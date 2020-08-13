Russia, Saudi Arabia pledge help to Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, pledged help on Wednesday to Lebanon following port blast, according to the Russian foreign ministry .

The two men also agreed during a telephone conversation on the importance of creating “beneficial external conditions” for the Lebanese people to form a new government based on dialogue between all ethnic and religious groups, according to Reuters.

The ministers also stated the need to establish a ceasefire in Libya and to immediately restart the inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue, UrduPoint told.