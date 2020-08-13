Date :Thursday, August 13th, 2020 | Time : 19:41 |ID: 161466 | Print

Russia, Saudi Arabia pledge help to Lebanon

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, pledged help on Wednesday to Lebanon following port blast, according to the Russian foreign ministry .

The two men also agreed during a telephone conversation on the importance of creating “beneficial external conditions” for the Lebanese people to form a new government based on dialogue between all ethnic and religious groups, according to Reuters.

The ministers also stated the need to establish a ceasefire in Libya and to immediately restart the inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue, UrduPoint told.

You might also like
Egyptian Expert: "Need of Money behind Islands Handover"
Hassan Rouhani, Strait of Hormuz, Middle East, US Rouhani to present Persian Gulf ‘peace plan’ at UN: ‘Don’t send warplanes & bombs’
Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates MP: Saudi Arabia, Emirates seeking improvement of political ties with Iran
Iran, Russia, and Turkey stressed on ‘Syria’s constitutional committee independence to win public support’+ Video
Hajj season 2019 begins with 140 packages, 10,000 staff
Putin, Erdogan joint steps for ‘normalizing’ situation in Syria’s Idlib+ Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *