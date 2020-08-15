60 percent of North Koreans are food insecure

SHAFAQNA- More than half of North Koreans suffer from severe malnutrition and food insecurity, with one of the highest gaps in daily caloric intake in all of Asia, according to a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

The new International Food Security Assessment report, which covers projections for 2020 to 2030, estimates that 15.3 million North Korans — or 59.8% of the population — is “food insecure.” This means that more than half of the North Korean population does not have enough food to eat or suffers from uncertain access to food.

Those estimates also became slightly worse after the COVID-19 novel coronavirus spread around the world, nknews.org reported.

The USDA assessment defines a daily intake of 2,100 calories as necessary to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle and said that North Korea is running a per capita deficit of 430 calories.

In June, a United Nations human rights expert on North Korea expressed concern over “a further deepening of food shortages and widespread food insecurity” worsened by border closures with China that began in January due to COVID-19.

“[North Korea’s] trade with China in March and April declined by over 90 percent following the border shutdown,” said Tomas Ojea Quintana, special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, in a statement, according to koreatimes.

Quintana said that “an increasing number of families eat only twice a day, or eat only corn, and there are reports that some are starving.”

Recent flooding following weeks of heavy downpours has also raised concerns over food supplies in North Korea, as miles of crops were reported submerged.

Moreover, the U.N.’s World Food Program said in a report last year that 10.1 million North Koreans were in need of humanitarian assistance and found that only 7 percent of households in the country had an acceptable diet with a frequent intake of high-protein foods and fruits.

North Korea faces chronic food shortages and suffered a devastating famine in the 1990s that some estimates claim resulted in the deaths of more than 3 million people.

North Korea ranks alongside Afghanistan and Yemen as the most food-insecure countries in Asia, according to the report, which was released this week.