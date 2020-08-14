Many hospitals in Beirut can’t admit new patients

SHAFAQNA- Hospitals in Beirut were so badly damaged by the explosion that many can’t admit new patients. In the light of all these damages in hospitals and medicine stockpiles, many children undergoing chemotherapy in now have nowhere to turn for treatment.

The New York Times reported that at least four hospitals were too damaged to admit new patients, while other reports described destroyed and damaged facilities.

A warehouse housing medicine and much of the country’s vaccine might also have been damaged, The Times reported. There are shortages in everything from dialysis equipment to syringes.

Following an assessment of 55 clinics and health centres in the Lebanese capital, “we know now that just over 50 percent are non-functional”, said WHO’s regional emergency director Richard Brennan at a virtual press conference in Cairo.

“It’s hard to know that we have a deadly but treatable disease and we cannot do anything for these kids because everything is destroyed,” Dr. Peter Noun, the head of St. George’s pediatric hematology and oncology department, said.

Children respond well to chemotherapy, he explained, as long as they follow a strict schedule and do not miss any sessions.

The novel coronavirus was resurgent in Beirut.

Abi Rached, medical director at the nonprofit Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui, said the virus could now spread faster. With nearly a quarter of a million people homeless, the risk has grown according to france24.