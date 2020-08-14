Mubahila is the manifestation of faith-based power

SHAFAQNA- The day of Mubahila, 24th of Dhul-Hijja [the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) challenged Christian missionaries concerning the unity of God] is the day the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) brought the most cherished people in his life along with him [to the event for defending Islam].

Glorious Quran Chapter 3 Verse 61 says:

And unto him who disputeth with thee therein after the knowledge hath come unto thee, Say! (O’ Our Apostle Muhammad!) ( Unto them ) come ye, let us summon our sons, and ( ye summon ) your sons, and ( we summon ) our women and ( ye ) your women, and ( we summon ) ourselves and ( ye ) yourselves and then let us invoke the curse of God on the liars!

This verse refers to the famous event of ‘Mubahila’ which took place in the year 10 A.H against the Christians of Najran. A deputation of 60 Christians of Najran headed by Abdul Masih their chief monk priest came and discussed with the Holy Prophet, peace be upon him, and his pure progeny, the personality of Prophet Jesus, peace be upon him.

The prophet (PBUH) decided to participate in Mubahila and took up an invitation to meet with the Christians. During the event each side was to condemn the liar, asking God for punishment. However, when the Christian delegation saw the immaculate faces of the Prophet (PBUH) and his family (AhlulBayt) including: Imam Ali, Lady Fatima Zahra, Imam Hasan, and Imam Hussain (PBUT), they were astonished; thus, they refrained from seeking condemnation towards the prophet and his household (PBUT). They knew that the prophet’s dua and his family’s duas (PBUT) would be accepted, so the Bishop of Najran asked the prophet (PBUH) for forgiveness and compromise.

This event is famous, and is known to all Muslims. Islamic scholars are united on the fact that it was revealed in regard to the Christian delegation who came from Najran to dispute the issue of Isa Ibn Maryam (A.S) with the Prophet (PBUH).

Why was Imam Ali included?

In compliance with this command, the Prophet brought with him, al-Hasan and al-Hussain, because they were the sons of his daughter Fatimah, and for this they are his sons. He brought Fatimah with him because she represents the women from the members of his House. But why did he bring with him Imam Ali who was neither from the sons nor from the women?

Imam Ali has no place in the verse unless he is included in the word “ourselves.”

Bringing Imam Ali with him indicates that the Messenger of God considered Imam Ali an extension of his personality. By considering him so, he elevated him above all the Muslims.

The Messenger said on many occasions: “Ali is from me and I am from him.”

The same thing happened during Muharram

On no other occasion did the Prophet (PBUH) involve his dear ones, his children, his daughter and Imam Ali (A.S)–his brother and successor–in the arena of promoting Islam and expressing truth. In that way, the day of Mubahila becomes exceptional. It reveals that expressing the truth, promoting the truth is extremely important.

The same thing happened during the month of Muharram, when Imam Hussain (A.S) brought his dear ones to the desert of Karbala in order to clarify the truth.

He knew what was going to happen, yet he brought Zaynab, his wives, his children, and his brothers with him. Like the day of Mubahila, it was again a matter of clarifying the truth and promoting Islam, in the real sense of the word.

