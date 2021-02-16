Shia expanded and became stronger in Imam Al-Hadi’s (A.S.) era

SHAFAQNA- Imam Al-Hadi (A.S.) spent his time in spreading knowledge and morals and in educating people the Islamic principles. During the time of Imam Al-Hadi (A.S) and Imam Askari (A.S), Shia Islam expanded and became stronger despite the harsh measures adopted by Abbasid caliphs.

During 16 years of his Imamate, Imam Ali Al-Naqi (A.S.) had become famous throughout the Islamic world. Those who loved to learn the teachings of Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) always flocked around him. Imam Al-Hadi (A.S) was one of the prominent leaders of the nation who struggled against tyranny and oppression. He took a brave and unwavering position against the kings of his age. Imam Al-Hadi (A.S) did not only help or pay charity to the people, but his kindness included all sides of their lives. He comforted them in sorrow and in joy.

Imam Ali Al-Hadi (A.S) lived most of his life in Surra Man Ra’a (Samarra). The Abbasid government imposed on him house arrest. He was like a prisoner. The policemen and investigators of the Abbasids surrounded his house watching all his movements and everyone associating with him or carrying money to him.

In Samarra, a large number of Shia personalities gathered and Imam Hadi (A.S) managed to lead them and deliver the message of imamate, by writing letters and other such things, to the entire world of Islam. This was done with the help of these Shia personalities. It was these Shia Muslims who managed to promote the Shia networks which exist today in Qom, Khorasan, Rey, Medina, Yemen, certain remote areas and many other cities throughout the world. They managed to expand Shia Islam on a daily basis. Imam Hadi (A.S) did all of these things while he was threatened by the sharp and blood-thirsty swords of six Abbasid caliphs. He made such moves despite their wishes.

