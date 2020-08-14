Date :Friday, August 14th, 2020 | Time : 07:19 |ID: 161538 | Print

Palestinian leader condemns Israel-UAE deal

SHAFAQNA-In a statement issued by his spokesman, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced the Israel’s accord with the United Arab Emirates.

“The Palestinian leadership rejects and denounces the UAE, Israeli and US trilateral, surprising announcement,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a senior adviser to Abbas.

Abu Rudeineh, reading from a statement outside Abbas’s headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, said the deal was a “betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.”

Hanan Ashrawi, an outspoken member of the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s executive committee who has served in various leadership positions in Palestine, said the UAE’s announcement was the equivalent of being “sold out” by “friends”, Al jazeera reported.

