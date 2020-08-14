France: Second fire in a week targeting a mosque in Lyon

SHAFAQNA- A fire broke out at a mosque in Lyon early Thursday.

The fire, probably of criminal origin, damaged a door, entrance and the prayer room of the mosque.

Mayor Pierre Oliver of the 2nd arrondissement where the mosque is located said the fire appeared to be an act of arson. “This is the second mosque that has burnt in ten days,” he said on Twitter. “People deplore the fact that places of worship are vandalized.”

He added: “The fire would seem to be criminal, according to the first information given to me by the firefighters and the police. We are awaiting the first elements of the investigation”, AA reported.