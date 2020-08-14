What is the ruling on stock exchange dealings through speculative trading contracts? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about stock exchange dealings.

Question: Can the agent use the fund to buy and sell shares through speculative trading contract?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem with having speculative trading contract to buy and sell shares, and the shares of both sides from the attained profit from buying and selling as percentage must be allocated; and it is not correct for the investor to allocate the specific monthly profit. But to pay a certain amount each month, after allocating the percentage of the profit for the agent and the investor, an amount can be paid each month to the investor as interim interest, and at the end of the contract the shares of the agent and the investor can be calculated or be paid through agreement according to the percentage allocated in the contract.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA