Date :Monday, August 17th, 2020

Today: Online talks on appropriate relationship between males and females

SHAFAQNA– An insightful webinar under the title “Establishing Appropriate Relationships Between Males And Females” will be held. This program will be held on Monday, 17th August 2020, at 6:30 pm.

The program will be broadcasted on Zoom and YouTube and Sayed Hussain Makke talks in this program. Join to participate in the session via YouTube or Zoom.

Zoom link: TINYURL.COM/HMAKKE

Zoom ID: 87466649347

YouTube Channel : IMAM MAHDI TOUTH

