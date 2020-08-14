UK: Southampton’s “Al-Zahra Center” virtural opening ceremony holds today

SHAFAQNA- Southampton’s al-Zahra Center virtural opening ceremony will be held today.

The program will include recitation of Quran and Hadith Kasa, a Speech by Ayatollah Dr Sayed Fadhil Milani, a message from Hujjatul-Islam Al-Sayyid Murtadha Al-Kashmiri the representative of Ayatullah Al-Udhma Sistani, project report and a virtual tour to the centre.

Date: Friday 14th August 2020

Time: 19:00 – 20:00 (UK Time)

Join Zoom Meeting using the following details:

Meeting ID: 839 9712 9054

Passcode: yazahra