Date :Friday, August 14th, 2020 | Time : 15:38 |ID: 161638 | Print

Turkey may suspend relations with UAE, Erdogan says

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Turkey may suspend its ties with the United Arab Emirates over Israel-UAE deal, Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday .

Erdoğan told reporters that the UAE’s controversial deal with Israel is problematic and that Turkey stands in solidarity with Palestinian people.

“I have given the necessary instructions to my Foreign Minister. We may either suspend diplomatic ties or recall our ambassador because we stand with the Palestinian people. We have not let Palestine be defeated, or let it be defeated,” Erdoğan said.

The president continued by saying that Saudi Arabia has also been taking wrong steps in the region, as he also criticized Egypt for cooperating with Israel and Greece, Daily Sabah reported.

 

 

You might also like
Syrian army enter Kurdish-held town of Manbij
Clinton tells Netanyahu she's against UN Solution for Palestine
Israel A State of Robbers: Malaysia
During past 15 years, Israel forced 3000 Palestinians from homes in Quds
Aziziyeh Mosque in London + Photos
Hariri says he will not be next PM of Lebanon
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *