Turkey may suspend relations with UAE, Erdogan says

SHAFAQNA- Turkey may suspend its ties with the United Arab Emirates over Israel-UAE deal, Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday .

Erdoğan told reporters that the UAE’s controversial deal with Israel is problematic and that Turkey stands in solidarity with Palestinian people.

“I have given the necessary instructions to my Foreign Minister. We may either suspend diplomatic ties or recall our ambassador because we stand with the Palestinian people. We have not let Palestine be defeated, or let it be defeated,” Erdoğan said.

The president continued by saying that Saudi Arabia has also been taking wrong steps in the region, as he also criticized Egypt for cooperating with Israel and Greece, Daily Sabah reported.