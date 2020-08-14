Iran’s Zarif: World must not exploit Lebanon’s pain for political goals

SHAFAQNA- The international community should help Lebanon rather than impose its will on the country, Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif said in Beirut on Friday.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Beirut late on Thursday for talks with senior Lebanese officials.

He held talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun , Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe.

“There should be international efforts to help Lebanon, not to impose anything on it,” Zarif said in televised comments.

He earlier remarked that the Lebanese people and their representatives should decide on the future of Lebanon. “It is not humane to exploit the pain and suffering of the people for political goals,” he said.

Zarif said Tehran and private Iranian companies were ready to help with reconstruction and rehabilitating Lebanon’s electricity sector, which is a chief target of reform,

Iranian Foreign Minister in a meeting with Michel Aoun expressed hope for maintaining stability in Lebanon by cooperation of all political parties.