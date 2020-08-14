Date :Friday, August 14th, 2020 | Time : 20:20 |ID: 161669 | Print

Amnesty International calls on the Saudi king to release a Hamas leader

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International sent an urgent request to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz for the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Mohammad Khezri and his son Hani.

Khezri, who is a leader of the Hamas Palestinian Movement, and his son have been in Saudi prisons for more than a year.

Khezri was arrested by the Saudi Internal Security Service in Jeddah after morning prayers on Wednesday, April 2019.
Prior to his arrest, Khezri underwent medical treatment following surgery for cancer.

The organization also arrested al-Khezri’s eldest son, who is an engineer and lecturer at Umm al-Qura University in Mecca, the day after his arrest.

