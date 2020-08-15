Date :Saturday, August 15th, 2020 | Time : 06:30 |ID: 161677 | Print

UNSC rejects US proposal to extend Iran arms embargo

SHAFAQNA- The UN Security Council late Friday rejected a US proposal to extend a global arms embargo on Iran.

In the Security Council vote on Friday, Washington got support only from the Dominican Republic for its resolution to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran, leaving it far short of the minimum nine “yes” votes required for adoption.

Eleven members on the 15-member body, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, abstained.

Russia and China strongly opposed extending the 13-year ban, Al Jazeera reported.

