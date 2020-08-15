Date :Saturday, August 15th, 2020 | Time : 07:09 |ID: 161680 | Print

Palestinians condemn UAE-Israel deal

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Palestinians protested at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the West Bank and Gaza on Friday against UAE-Israel deal.

The crowds went out from al-Omari main mosque in Gaza city, waving flags and chanting slogans against the UAE. They marched to the main street and gathered at Palestine square in the city’s downtown.

They carried banners reading “Palestine is not for sale”, “No for normalization and no for those who lead normalization with the occupation” and “normalization is a knife in the back of the Palestinian people.”

Protesters also gathered for a rally against the deal between the UAE and Israel in Al-Aqsa compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds on Friday, according to Tasnim News.

