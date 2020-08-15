Ashraf Ghani: Taliban prisoners danger to the World

SHAFAQNA- Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani warned on Thursday that release of Taliban prisoners was a “danger” to the world.

“Until this issue, there was a consensus on the desirability of peace but not on the cost of it,” Ghani said in a video conference organised by a US think tank.

“We have now paid the major installment on cost and that means peace will have consequences,” he added, noting that the release of “hardened criminals” and drug dealers was “likely to pose a danger both to us and to (America) and to the world”.

Afghan authorities said Friday they had started to release 400 Taliban prisoners. A group of 80 prisoners were released on Thursday, said National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal, tweeting that it would “speed up efforts for direct talks and a lasting, nationwide ceasefire”, France24 reported.