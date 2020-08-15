Which two groups must be avoided in Islamic societies?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from first Shia Imam, Ali (AS) who said: Two groups broke my back: The impudent scholar and the ignorant worshipper. The impudent scholar who with his tongue covers his inefficiencies; and the ignorant worshipper who with his/her apparent (outwardly) acts covers his/her ignorance. Therefore, avoid the impudent scholar and the ignorant worshipper, because these two types take people out of the path of the religion and mislead them [1].

[1] Al-Khisal, Sheikh Sadooq, Vol, 1, Page 57.