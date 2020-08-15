https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/alii.jpg 187 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-08-15 09:46:372020-08-15 09:46:37Which two groups must be avoided in Islamic societies?
Which two groups must be avoided in Islamic societies?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from first Shia Imam, Ali (AS) who said: Two groups broke my back: The impudent scholar and the ignorant worshipper. The impudent scholar who with his tongue covers his inefficiencies; and the ignorant worshipper who with his/her apparent (outwardly) acts covers his/her ignorance. Therefore, avoid the impudent scholar and the ignorant worshipper, because these two types take people out of the path of the religion and mislead them [1].
[1] Al-Khisal, Sheikh Sadooq, Vol, 1, Page 57.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!