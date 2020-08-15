Appointment of 10 women in senior management positions in holy shrines of Mecca and Medina

SHAFAQNA- The General Directorate of the Holy Shrines (Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid Al-Nabi) in Saudi Arabia announced early today (Saturday): As part of the country’s plans to empower women, it has appointed 10 women to senior positions in charge of the two holy sites.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Masjid Al-Haram in Mecca and Masjid Al-Nabi in Medina, said: “In order to improve and increase the level of productivity and investment for staffing talented national human resources, the skilled women who are working in the Department of Presidency will be appointed to senior management positions. The directorate of the two holy shrines added in its statement: “New appointments have been made in all specialties and fields such as guidance and counseling, civil, administrative and technical, as well as libraries, scientific and research services and other cases.”

The statement states: Simultaneously with the establishment of a number of women’s agencies and charities and the reconstruction of a number of women’s affairs offices in the two holy shrines with the aim of increasing efficiency and improving the level of services; this will make women pioneers to service the two holy shrines in Saudi Arabia.

The ordination of these 10 women to senior positions coincided with the appointment of about 500 young people to the head positions of the two holy shrines in specialized services, guidance, counseling, engineering, administration, supervision and services.

The new appointments have also been made in the sections of the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, the Architectural Exhibition of the two holy mosques and its library.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English