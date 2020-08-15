Continued investigation into the Beirut blast; what issues have foreign experts focused on?

SHAFQANA- The victims of the Beirut port explosion are awaiting the results of investigations by foreign experts, including French, Turkish and Russian, into the blast and the reasons for it, which will be joined by a US federal investigation team on Sunday afternoon.

According to the findings, the foreign experts have focused on several issues in their research, which include the followings:

First: The route of the ship carrying Ammonium Nitrate; And how did it get to Beirut? Why did it arrive? Who delivered it? And besides, why was it evacuated?

Second: How was the storage of these materials? Are the safety and protection standards required for such hazardous materials met? Were these materials stored alone or with other materials? Who ordered this material to be stored? And why?

Third: Hypothesis of unintentional explosion due to negligence, mismanagement and miscalculation.

Fourth: The hypothesis of a deliberate explosion by an internal agent. Therefore, the researchers are examining the evidences, especially the effects of explosives other than Ammonium Nitrate in the area. (Sources familiar with the research have pointed out that the investigation is being conducted professionally and in complete secrecy, and that foreign experts have so far not found any evidence to support the hypothesis of a deliberate explosion by an internal agent).

Fifth: Hypothesis of intentional explosion by an external agent such as a rocket or something similar; In the same way, the same sources have pointed to the use of aerial images of the scene of the accident before, during and after the explosion, while the research team did not find any clues that refute or prove such a hypothesis. However, there is also a quasi-final report by European military and intelligence agencies based on fixed and moving satellite images of the site of the explosion, which makes the foreign agent hypothesis up to 90% unlikely.



