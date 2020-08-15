Rouhani: UAE’s move a betrayal to Palestinian cause

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday condemned the UAE’s move to normalise relations with Israel, saying the move is a betrayal to the Palestinian cause.

President Hassan Rouhani warned that the country will react differently if the United Arab Emirates brings Israelis to the region.

“We warn them against bringing Israel to the region. [If that happens] that would be another story and they will be dealt with in another way”, according to Mehr News Agency.

He said that it is mistake that the rulers of a Muslim country with religious good people to think that if they attach themselves to the US and the Israel, they will be provided with security and their economy will flourish.

“They betrayed their own country, Muslims, and Arabs. They think they can provide security for themselves by approaching to the enemies of Islam and Iran. It is a mistake”, IRNA reported.