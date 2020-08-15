Najaf Ashraf Seminary’s Scholar infected with Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi sources said that Ayatollah Seyyed Mahdi Al-Khursan, a Scholar from the Najaf Ashrat Seminary, was infected with the Coronavirus yesterday (Friday).

A source close to Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Mahdi Al-Khursan, a Scholar and historian from Najaf Ashraf, confirmed that he is infected with Corona disease.

Seyyed Al-Khursan is a contemporary Shia scholar and historian who was born on the ninth of Rajab in 1347 AH. He is one of the contemporary Shia scholars and jurists and is one of the prominent figures in Iraq, who has a high position in the Shia’s scientific and social fields in the city of Najaf. He is one of the great biographers, genealogists and experts in the science of Hadith.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English