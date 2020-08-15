Date :Saturday, August 15th, 2020 | Time : 14:57 |ID: 161783 | Print

Photos: Eid Al-Ghadir celebration in “Hosseinieh Al-Tuba” in Qatif, Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- With the presence of a large number of Saudi Shia Muslims and with observance of health protocol and social distance, the celebration of Eid Al-Ghadir was held in Hosseinieh Al-Tuba in the city of Qatif.


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

