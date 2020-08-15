https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/A063BF6D-99D3-446E-88E4-BF7315BEF396.jpeg 601 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-15 14:57:092020-08-15 15:16:16Photos: Eid Al-Ghadir celebration in "Hosseinieh Al-Tuba" in Qatif, Saudi Arabia
Photos: Eid Al-Ghadir celebration in “Hosseinieh Al-Tuba” in Qatif, Saudi Arabia
SHAFAQNA- With the presence of a large number of Saudi Shia Muslims and with observance of health protocol and social distance, the celebration of Eid Al-Ghadir was held in Hosseinieh Al-Tuba in the city of Qatif.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
