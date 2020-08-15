Imran Khan: Pakistani Shia Muslims should follow Iran for Muharram rituals amid Corona

SHAFAQNA- Hawzah News: Concerning the mourning Month of Muharram Pakistani Premier has highlighted importance of maintaining healthcare protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the fatwa (religious statement) issued by Iranian jurisprudents for Muharram ceremonies.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the Shia community in the country to follow the guidelines of Iranian jurisprudents regarding Muharram mourning ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “Jurisprudents in Iran have warned of ceremonies to be held like previous years and that certain health protocols must be maintained in order to prevent spread of the infection.”

Pakistani Premier stressed,” We expect the Shia community in Pakistan to follow the role model for Muharram.” He expressed hope that once the pandemic is ended, Muharram ceremonies are held in their traditional form. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called on people to follow the guidelines announced by the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus as the other jurisprudents have urged the people to raise mourning flags and hold smaller house ceremonies rather than crowded conventions.”

They stressed the capacities of the state television and social networks for providing live coverage of prayers and sermons on the lifestyle of Imam Hussein (AS), third Shia Imam and his companions who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala. Imam Hussain (AS) and 72 of his companions and family members were martyred fighting against the tyrant of the time Yazid-ibn-Muawiyah in 680 AD. Millions of Muslims every year mourn the occasion during Muharram.