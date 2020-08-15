https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/mosq.jpg 338 450 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-15 15:47:412020-08-15 15:47:41Last Friday Prayer of Hijri year 1441 performed at Prophet’s Mosque
Last Friday Prayer of Hijri year 1441 performed at Prophet’s Mosque
SHAFAQNA- Worshippers performed the last Friday prayer of this Hijri year at the Prophet’s Mosque.
They headed to the mosque early in the morning to perform their prayers while abiding by regulations and instructions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including maintaining distance from others and wearing a face mask, according to ArabNews.
