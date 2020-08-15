Date :Saturday, August 15th, 2020 | Time : 16:04 |ID: 161838 | Print

Pope appeals for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile River

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Saturday appealed for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile River.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is being built some 15 km (9 miles) from Ethiopia’s border with Sudan, has become a major source of discord between the three countries.

The Pope said “I invite all parties involved to continue on the path of dialogue so that the eternal river will continue to be a source of life, which unites and does not divide, which nurtures friendship, prosperity and fraternity and not enmity, misunderstanding and conflict”, Rreuters told.

You might also like
Egypt Saudi Arabia’s carnivorous plan for the MENA – Geopolitical crusading and kingly ambitions
Egypt’s Mufti stresses on recognition of juristic differences among Muslims
Disinfection of Egyptian "Giza" Mosques on the eve of Eid Al-Adha+Photos
Pope Francis sent a letter to the head of Iraq Shiite Endowment Bureau +Photos
Pope urges EU to find unity over pandemic
You need to try Egyptian halal street-food startups now
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *