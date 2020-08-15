Pope appeals for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile River

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Saturday appealed for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile River.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is being built some 15 km (9 miles) from Ethiopia’s border with Sudan, has become a major source of discord between the three countries.

The Pope said “I invite all parties involved to continue on the path of dialogue so that the eternal river will continue to be a source of life, which unites and does not divide, which nurtures friendship, prosperity and fraternity and not enmity, misunderstanding and conflict”, Rreuters told.